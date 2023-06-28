It’s Happening Again

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.

More instances of Stolen (Infrastructure) Valor, now from Republican senators hyping Biden administration spending they voted against. Now it’s broadband grants to states under the Department of Commerce’s Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program, which is part of the Biden infrastructure bill. The infrastructure bill did have a non-trivial amount of Republican support. But Senators Cornyn and Tuberville, who are currently hyping it back home, voted against. See here for Cornyn and here for Tuberville.

Got other examples? Please drop us a line at the comments/tips email which is talk (at) talkingpointsmemo (dot) com.