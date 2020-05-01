Where Things Stand: The Long Lost Briefing

After her predecessor rounded out her tenure as White House press secretary without holding a single press briefing, Kayleigh McEnany will hold one of those now-rare Q&A’s with reporters from the White House podium today.

McEnany teased reporters earlier this week when she was asked about holding a formal briefing: “Never say never,” she said Thursday. Just hours later the White House social media director announced on Twitter McEnany would shoot her first shot from the podium today at 2:00 p.m. ET.

It’s pretty early in her time in this position to take such a step. Trump will surely be watching to gauge her ability to defend him in front of the press. He did it with her other predecessors who actually dared to field questions from reporters — Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Sean Spicer. And for the media-obsessed president who would likely rather just serve as his own White House press secretary, this performance will surely be a crucial determinant of her future in the administration, but also in his orbit.

Former Vice President and presumptive 2020 Democratic candidate Joe Biden finally addressed a sexual assault allegation that’s gained attention in recent weeks during an interview on “Morning Joe” this morning. He unequivocally denied the allegation, but refrained from smearing the accuser, Tara Reade, or suggesting that she had an ulterior motive for coming forward. Just before the interview Biden also released a personal statement denying the allegation and directing the secretary of the Senate to ask the National Archives for any record of the complaint Reade alleges she filed.

It is worth nothing Reade claims she filed a complaint about sexual harassment, not the alleged assault. We will continue following this story as it unfolds.

Josh Kovensky reports on Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s (R) recent decision to enlist the National Guard and his state police force to guard the state’s supply of 500,000 coronavirus tests, which were procured from South Korea. Hogan is apparently concerned the supplies will be seized by the federal government and recently told the Washington Post in a video interview that the materials are being protected in an undisclosed location.

Earlier coverage of COVID-19 related supply chain issues and seizures:

