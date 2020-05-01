Biden ‘Unequivocally’ Denies Sexual Assault Allegations: ‘It Never, Never Happened’

Joe Biden emphatically denied any wrongdoing when he finally addressed Tara Reade’s allegation of sexual assault against him on Friday morning.

“It is not true. I’m saying it unequivocally it never, never happened, and it didn’t. It never happened,” he told MSNBC “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski.

Reade alleged that Biden sexually assaulted her in 1993, while she was a staffer in his Senate office. She was delivering a gym bag to him in a Senate office building, she said, when Biden pressed her up against a wall, reached under her skirt, and penetrated her with his fingers.