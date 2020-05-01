Biden ‘Unequivocally’ Denies Sexual Assault Allegations: ‘It Never, Never Happened’

Latest
Democratic presidential hopeful and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a Nevada Caucus watch party on February 22, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada, during the Nevada caucuses. (Photo by Ronda Churchill / AFP)
By
|
May 1, 2020 8:09 a.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

Joe Biden emphatically denied any wrongdoing when he finally addressed Tara Reade’s allegation of sexual assault against him on Friday morning.

“It is not true. I’m saying it unequivocally it never, never happened, and it didn’t. It never happened,” he told MSNBC “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski.

Reade alleged that Biden sexually assaulted her in 1993, while she was a staffer in his Senate office. She was delivering a gym bag to him in a Senate office building, she said, when Biden pressed her up against a wall, reached under her skirt, and penetrated her with his fingers.

