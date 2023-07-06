Where Things Stand: Freedom Caucus Breaks More Norms To Punish McCarthy

QAnon congresswoman-turned-GOP House leadership darling Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) membership with the House Freedom Caucus has been in question ever since she laid down her life/remaining dignity to back House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) in his speakership race. Since then, she’s been picking fights and at odds with members of the rebellious faction for being too tight with the establishment crowd.

While there’s been speculation for weeks that the Georgia congresswoman may soon get the boot from the fringe group, it turns out that the Freedom Caucus has actually already voted to punish Greene for forgetting where she came from.

Freedom Caucus member Rep. Andy Harris (R-MD) told Politico Thursday that “a vote was taken to remove Marjorie Taylor Greene from the House Freedom Caucus for some of the things she’s done.” Harris reportedly wouldn’t say how he personally voted on the matter, but said that the ousting was “an appropriate action.” When Politico asked if the vote meant she was officially excommunicated, Harris said: “As far as I know, that is the way it is.”

While Harris also claimed to Politico that she was booted because she called Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) a “little bitch” on the House floor, members’ irritation with Greene and her cozy relationship with McCarthy and other members of Republican leadership have been seemingly growing for some time. Per Politico:

Asked if Greene breaking from the group on the debt bill or her support for McCarthy were factors, Harris said, “I think all of that mattered.” “I think the straw that broke the camel’s back was publicly saying things about another member in terms that no one should,” he said.

While the rift between leadership and the far-right members has been on display since Republicans just barely took back control of the House last fall, the tension with Greene suggests that the interparty quarreling might be more sophisticated — or at least more multidimensional — than a far-right/leadership divide.

The Best Of TPM Today

Here’s what you should read this evening:

New from Hunter Walker: RNC ‘Ballot Harvest’ Initiative Keeps Making Waves

DeSantis Slammed By ‘Peaky Blinders’ Team For Using Clips In Unhinged Anti-Pride Ad

DeSantis Tries To Explain His Bizarre Anti-Pride Campaign Ad

During Live CNN Interview, Ex-Arizona House Speaker Reveals He Spoke To The FBI In Smith’s Probe

In case you missed it: Iowa Governor Calls Special Session To Pass Abortion Restrictions After State Supreme Court Deadlocks On Ban

Yesterday’s Most Read Story

Trump Judge Goes Off The Deep End In Social Media Case — David Kurtz

What We Are Reading

The Leader of the JFK-QAnon Cult Is Dead. His Followers Think It’s All Part of the Plan. — Vice

Under strict abortion law, Texas had nearly 10,000 more births than expected in last nine months of 2022, research suggests — CNN

My Deeply Unsettling Return to the Moms for Liberty Conference — Mother Jones