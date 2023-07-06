During Live CNN Interview, Ex-Arizona House Speaker Reveals He Spoke To The FBI In Smith’s Probe

Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 21: Rusty Bowers, Arizona House Speaker, testifies during the fourth hearing on the January 6th investigation in the Cannon House Office Building on June 21, 2022 in Washington, DC.
July 6, 2023 10:32 a.m.
Former Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers (R) revealed Wednesday that he has been interviewed by the FBI in connection with special counsel Jack Smith’s probe into former President Donald Trump and his allies’ efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

“I am hesitant to talk about any subpoenas, et cetera. But I have been interviewed by the FBI,” Bowers told CNN.

Bowers revealed the interview was held a couple of months ago and lasted about four hours.

The former state House Speaker testified before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot last year. During his testimony he refuted Trump’s description of the infamous phone call between them during the 2020 election and revealed he was pressured by the former president and his former attorney, Rudy Giuliani, to challenge President Joe Biden’s victory in Arizona.

When asked what information he offered to the FBI during the interview, Bowers said: “I didn’t offer them nothing new.”

“They seem to have a good grasp on all of the testimony that I’ve given and all of the interviews that I had given to the Arizona Republic and The Washington Post,” he added. “They were very aware of the Jan. 6th committee testimony that I gave. There may have been something that I said that was of interest. But I don’t remember anything standing out that had not been mentioned before.”

Bowers’ statement comes as a Wednesday report by the Arizona Republic revealed that Smith sent subpoenas to the secretary of state and several Republican lawmakers as a part of his investigation into Trump and his allies efforts to overturn the 2020 election. 

Smith subpoenaed the Arizona secretary of state’s office as recently as May for information related to the unsuccessful lawsuits brought by the Trump campaign and the Arizona Republican Party about supposed errors in the 2020 election, the report said.

