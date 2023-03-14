Where Things Stand: Far-Right Sheriff And Trump Supporting Cowboy David Clarke May Run For Senate

The longtime TPM character, far-right sheriff who was banned from Fox News, Trump supporter and self-described cowboy David Clarke may soon make his way back into national news relevance.

Sigh.

The former Milwaukee sheriff who has spent his post-Trump surrogate days running a podcast that decries “RINOs” and lambastes Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) on the reg, recently told The Daily Beast that he has apparently not ruled out challenging Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) when her term is up in 2024.

“As time goes on he may make a determination of what to do with the branding he has built up over the years, but not now,” a Clarke spokesperson told The Daily Beast. “Clarke would never take anything off the table as it relates to his future. … Tammy Baldwin knows she’s vulnerable. She will be well funded, but she has no message and runs strictly on her identity politics checklist. She is a back-bencher in the U.S. Senate.”

While Clarke ran as a Democrat throughout his 15 years as a Wisconsin sheriff, his descent into Trumpism was swift and predictable for the figure who made a name for himself over the years with his repeated, outrage-inducing remarks.

In case you need/even want a refresher, here’s a non-exhaustive rundown of TPM’s coverage of the “balls-to-the-wall” sheriff over the years:

Former Milwaukee Co. Sheriff David Clarke Rages At ‘Crap Sandwich’ Wisconsin Audit

Reports: David Clarke Suspended From Twitter After Threat To ‘Lying Lib Media’

Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke No Longer Being Considered For DHS Job

CNN: Controversial Sheriff David Clarke Plagiarized Parts Of Master’s Thesis

Milwaukee Jail Death Shines Spotlight On Divisive Sheriff David Clarke

Trump Ally Sheriff David Clarke Jr. Says It’s ‘Pitchforks and Torches Time’

In Heated Interview, Sheriff Blames Black Lives Matter For Police Shootings

Frequent Fox News Guest: ‘Black Lives Matter Will Join Forces With ISIS’

Dem Rep. Steve Cohen Stunned By Conservative Sheriff’s Marijuana Answer

