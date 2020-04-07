Latest
Trump Keeps Fuming Over HHS IG’s Time In Obama Admin
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES - MARCH 09, 2020: Dr. Jerome Adams, Surgeon General of the United States speaks at the Coronavirus Task Force Press Conference.
1 hour ago
Surgeon General: I And Many Black Americans Are At Higher Risk Of COVID-19
2 hours ago
Grisham Steps Down As Press Secretary After Holding No Press Briefings

Where Things Stand: Trump Speaks For Himself

This is your TPM early-afternoon briefing.
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 06: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters following a meeting of his coronavirus task force in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on April 6, 2020 in Washington, DC. I... WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 06: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters following a meeting of his coronavirus task force in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on April 6, 2020 in Washington, DC. Infected with COVID-19, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted intensive care at a hospital in London Monday as the U.S. death toll surpassed 10,000. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
April 7, 2020 12:16 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham is returning to the first lady’s team as chief-of-staff, leaving behind a likely calculated legacy of not once holding a press briefing.

White House chief-of-staff Mark Meadows is reportedly appointing Kayleigh McEnany, who serves as a spokesperson for President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign, to replace Grisham.

But is the replacement just a formality, at least for now?

Since the coronavirus task force began holding its daily briefings, President Trump has largely used the platform to practice his preference for being his own spokesperson and casting himself as an equal alongside his team of experts. Here’s more on that and other stories we’re following:

What The Investigations Team Is Watching

Matt Shuham is looking into Trump’s claim at last night’s press briefing that the administration built 18 hospitals.

Kate Riga and Josh Kovensky are looking into reports of mask seizures in New Jersey.

What The Breaking News Team Is Watching

The Wisconsin state Supreme Court ordered on Monday night that the primary election should be held as usual, in person today, despite efforts by the Democratic governor to delay the vote until June. The governor attempted to delay the primaries with an executive order on Monday. In-person voting began early Tuesday morning, drawing mass crowds — the exact scenario that the governor was hoping to prevent as the country continues to social distance to slow the spread of the coronavirus. We’ll keep an eye on how voting goes today and what impact the election has on the spread of the virus.

Today’s Rundown

3:00 p.m. ET: Trump will hold a small business relief update.

5:00 p.m. ET: The White House coronavirus task force will hold it’s press briefing.

Yesterday’s Most Read Story

Surgeon General: COVID-19 Cases Next Week Will Be ‘Our Pearl Harbor Moment’ — Summer Concepcion

What We Are Reading

‘Cancer Alley’ Has Some Of The Highest Coronavirus Death Rates In The Country — Sophie Kasakove

John Lewis Endorses Joe Biden For President — Associated Press

Key Coronavirus Crisis Links

Josh Marshall’s Twitter List of Trusted Experts (Epidemiologists, Researchers, Clinicians, Journalists, Government Agencies) providing reliable real-time information on the COVID-19 Crisis.

COVID-19 Tracking Project (updated data on testing and infections in the U.S.).

IHME Projections Site (COVID-19 epidemic model which has become the canonical model for many states and hospitals.)

Johns Hopkins Global COVID-19 Survey (most up to date numbers globally and for countries around the world).

Worldometers.info (extensive source of information and data visualizations on COVID-19 Crisis — discussion of data here).

Author Headshot
Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is TPM’s special projects editor, based in New York. Previously, she was a senior newswriter for TPM. She has a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University and formerly covered education for The News-Gazette in Illinois.
