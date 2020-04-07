Where Things Stand: Trump Speaks For Himself

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham is returning to the first lady’s team as chief-of-staff, leaving behind a likely calculated legacy of not once holding a press briefing.

White House chief-of-staff Mark Meadows is reportedly appointing Kayleigh McEnany, who serves as a spokesperson for President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign, to replace Grisham.

But is the replacement just a formality, at least for now?

Since the coronavirus task force began holding its daily briefings, President Trump has largely used the platform to practice his preference for being his own spokesperson and casting himself as an equal alongside his team of experts. Here’s more on that and other stories we’re following:

Matt Shuham is looking into Trump’s claim at last night’s press briefing that the administration built 18 hospitals.

Kate Riga and Josh Kovensky are looking into reports of mask seizures in New Jersey.

The Wisconsin state Supreme Court ordered on Monday night that the primary election should be held as usual, in person today, despite efforts by the Democratic governor to delay the vote until June. The governor attempted to delay the primaries with an executive order on Monday. In-person voting began early Tuesday morning, drawing mass crowds — the exact scenario that the governor was hoping to prevent as the country continues to social distance to slow the spread of the coronavirus. We’ll keep an eye on how voting goes today and what impact the election has on the spread of the virus.

3:00 p.m. ET: Trump will hold a small business relief update.

5:00 p.m. ET: The White House coronavirus task force will hold it’s press briefing.

