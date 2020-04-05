Latest
Surgeon General: COVID-19 Cases Next Week Will Be ‘Our Pearl Harbor Moment’

April 5, 2020 1:28 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

Surgeon General Jerome Adams said he anticipates that the rise in coronavirus cases next week will be “our Pearl Harbor moment” during Sunday morning interviews.

When asked by MSNBC’s Chuck Todd about what he would advise the nine governors who have not issued stay-at-home orders to do, Adams said he would advise them to follow the White House’s 30 days to slow the spread guidelines.

After noting that he ran a state department of health and that he’s talked to many governors, Adams gave a grim comparison regarding the anticipated rise of coronavirus cases next week.

“The next week is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment. It’s going to be our 9/11 moment,” Adams said. “It’s going to be the hardest moment for many Americans in their entire lives.”

Adams then said that 90% of Americans are “doing their part” even in states without a shelter-in-place to help flatten the curve, but that he wants everyone to understand that they’ve “got to be Rosie the Riveter” so that health care systems don’t become more overwhelmed in the next week.

Watch Adams’ remarks on MSNBC below:

When asked by Fox News Sunday’s Chris Wallace about how bad the epidemic will be in the country and how long it will last, Adams echoed his comments on MSNBC.

“Well, it’s tragically fitting that we are talking at the beginning of Holy Week because this is going to be the hardest and the saddest week of most Americans’ lives, quite frankly,” Adams said. “It’s going to be our Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11 moment. Only it’s not gonna be localized. It’s going to be happening all over the country.”

Watch Adams’ remarks below:

Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
