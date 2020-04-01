Where Things Stand: Trump Didn’t Take McConnell’s Political Out

The Senate majority leader tried to give him an out.

It’s hardly surprising that Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) would contort himself into a pretzel to offer President Trump some sort of excuse — especially one dripping in Trump’s favorite flavor of partisanship — for the administration’s botched handling of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. But the befuddling bit is Trump didn’t bite.

During an interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt on Tuesday, McConnell suggested that Congress and the White House would’ve had a quicker response to the coronavirus outbreak if both branches of government hadn’t been so consumed by impeachment, slimily shoving the responsibility for the unprecedented outbreak on Democrats — the exact brand of excuse that Trump would normally seize on.

But instead he stuck to his “perfect call” line of defense, suggesting last night that the impeachment trial in the Senate didn’t impact the way his administration responded to the outbreak, which has been widely criticized as many days late and many dollars — and lives — short.

“I don’t think I would have done any better had I not been impeached, okay?” Trump said. “And I think that’s a great tribute to something, maybe it’s a tribute to me, but I don’t think I would have acted any differently, or I don’t think I would have acted any faster.”

While it’s not an uncommon tactic for this president to repeat falsehoods enough times that his supporters embrace them as truths, it is rare that Trump wouldn’t take a political excuse served up by a powerful Republican on a platter.

