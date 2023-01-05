What Will The Evening Hold?

The House is set to come back into session at 8 p.m. ET. You can follow along with the TPM team here. But the House may not be in session for long. Kevin McCarthy told reporters he thought it was “best” not to vote again tonight because the results would be the same (he falls short of a majority) but that talks were continuing. Not a sure bet we’ll see a quick adjournment, but that definitely looks possible.

Late Update: For the first time since this saga started yesterday, House Democrats are throwing their weight around a little bit. House Republicans want to adjourn, ostensibly so that talks can continue with the destructionist wing, but really to avoid the public spectacle of yet another failed vote for McCarthy as speaker. Dems would not consent to adjourning and forced a voice vote. Republicans should have the votes to adjourn … but who knows.

Later Update: Close and chaotic vote, but Republicans prevailed and the House is adjourned until noon Thursday.