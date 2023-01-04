LIVE COVERAGE

Kevin McCarthy Loses Speakership A Sixth Time

January 4, 2023
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 13: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) (C) attends a news conference following a GOP caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center February 13, 2019 in Washington, DC. McCarthy... WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 13: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) (C) attends a news conference following a GOP caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center February 13, 2019 in Washington, DC. McCarthy said that he supports the framework of a bipartisan spending deal that would avert another partial federal government shutdown but is waiting to read the bill before deciding on whether he would vote for it. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
January 4, 2023

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) failed to win the gavel again after a sixth House speakership vote.

The first Wednesday vote looked much like its Tuesday predecessors, with the emergent candidacy of Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) as a rallying point for the Never Kevins and a “present” vote from former McCarthy supporter Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-IN) as the biggest points of intrigue.

The other Wednesday votes were even less remarkable: same candidates, same outcome.

McCarthy’s path forward seems seriously in doubt — as does the existence of a consensus candidate who could replace him.

Tune in below all day to keep up with the news from the House floor:

Watch live:

More Less

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) failed to win the gavel again after a sixth House speakership vote.

The first Wednesday vote looked much like its Tuesday predecessors, with the emergent candidacy of Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) as a rallying point for the Never Kevins and a “present” vote from former McCarthy supporter Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-IN) as the biggest points of intrigue.

The other Wednesday votes were even less remarkable: same candidates, same outcome.

McCarthy’s path forward seems seriously in doubt — as does the existence of a consensus candidate who could replace him.

Tune in below all day to keep up with the news from the House floor:

 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: