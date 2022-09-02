Latest
No You’re The Fascist: Right-Wingers Claim To Be Appalled At Biden’s Speech Warning Of Political Violence
8 hours ago
READ: Detailed List Of Docs FBI Recovered From Mar-A-Lago
8 hours ago
One More Thought On Biden’s Speech
11 hours ago
The Most Alarming Case On The Supreme Court’s Docket You Haven’t Heard Of

What To Read #2

By
|
September 2, 2022 12:49 p.m.

Jezebel: ‘Fuck It, I’ll Kill Us All’: Kristina Karamo’s Ex-Husband Accused Her of Trying to Crash Car with Entire Family Inside

Arizona Republic: Billionaires have helped define him, but Blake Masters needs money (sub req.)

WaPo: Truth Social faces financial peril as worry about Trump’s future grows

Arizona Republic: Candidates for attorney general and governor call for Saudi Arabian water leases to be investigated and canceled

BridgeMichigan: Romance author Nora Roberts helps save MI library defunded over LGBTQ books

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
