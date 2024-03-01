What Can the US Do To Bring the Israel-Hamas War to And End?

In my post yesterday I said Israel’s campaign in Gaza has reached a point of diminishing returns, even on its own terms, and that the US needs help Israel, even in spite of itself or at least in spite of the current government, to bring it to a halt. A friend of mine got in touch with me and asked basically, how precisely can the US do that? He meant this not in a challenging way but literally, what power does the US have to make this happen? This led to an interchange that helped me think through why the US has been doing what it has been doing, what it can do and what it can’t.

First. Why is the US sending arms and munitions to Israel at all? Israel has an incredibly powerful military and huge stockpiles of weapons of all sorts. Set aside the policy or moral questions. Why is it even necessary? At the very beginning of the conflict the US provided fulsome support and arms in part simply to signal support, that the US was backing Israel to the hilt after October 7th. But beneath that messaging and symbolism there was something much more concrete.