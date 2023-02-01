Latest
8 hours ago
College Board Strips Down African American Studies Course After DeSantis Loudly Rejects It
9 hours ago
Looks Like McCarthy Managed To Cobble Together Enough Votes To Oust Omar
1 day ago
DeSantis Makes 2024 Ambitions Clear As He Pours Gasoline On His ‘Woke’ Education Fire
1 day ago
Watch Former POTUS Donald Trump Repeatedly Plead The Fifth

Where Things Stand: Can’t Even Set Up Their Bogus Subcommittee Right

This is your TPM evening briefing.
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 25: U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) walks on his way to speak to reporters at the Senate subway before the day's impeachment trial proceedings against President Donald Trump on January 25, 2020 i... WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 25: U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) walks on his way to speak to reporters at the Senate subway before the day's impeachment trial proceedings against President Donald Trump on January 25, 2020 in Washington, DC. The defense team starts its arguments today in the Senate impeachment trial in the U.S. Capitol. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
February 1, 2023 6:33 p.m.
New!
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

I will preface this by saying that it appears the issue has been resolved BUT for at least a few of the last 24 hours, Democrats held a supermajority on the subcommittee that Jim Jordan created to, essentially, find out what dirt the DOJ has on him.

That’s a bit reductive but not untrue. Here’s what happened:

Kyle Cheney of Politico was first to note the news — due to a typo in a resolution that passed the House on Tuesday, Republicans had accidentally shrunk the size of the House “weaponization subcommittee” to 12 members instead of expanding it to 21. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) was the one to submit the resolution.

The resolution also specifically said that “not more than 9 shall be appointed in consultation with the minority leader.” This all means that, temporarily, Democrats had nine seats on Jim Jordan’s subcommittee and Republicans had three, giving Democrats the supermajority on a panel that was created to help Fox News write its scripts for the evening broadcast.

Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R-PA) proposed a fixed version of the resolution on Wednesday and it passed, amending the errors and giving Republicans the majority on the new subcommittee, which Jordan is set to chair.

The Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government was one of many favors hardline Republicans were able to pull out of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) in exchange for the speakership. The subcommittee has wide-ranging authority to investigate the federal government, including the Justice Department, gifting those on the committee who are conflicted themselves a platform to poke holes in the very investigations they might be implicated in.

The Best Of TPM Today

Here’s what you should read this evening:

College Board Strips Down African American Studies Course After DeSantis Loudly Rejects It

Looks Like McCarthy Managed To Cobble Together Enough Votes To Oust Omar

What The House GOP’s Targeting Of Ilhan Omar Is Really All About

Biden Should Wed His Cancer Moonshot To The Energy Transition

Yesterday’s Most Read Story

House Dems Call McCarthy’s Bluff On Committee Seats: He’s Just ‘Catering To The Most Extreme Members’ — Emine Yücel

What We Are Reading

The GOP Is Just Obnoxious — The Atlantic

George Santos Relative Says They Never Gave $5,800 Reported by the Campaign: “I’m Dumbfounded” — Mother Jones

An alleged $500 million Ponzi scheme preyed on Mormons. It ended with FBI gunfire. — Washington Post

New!
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is TPM’s associate editor, based in New York. She has also worked as the special projects editor and as a senior newswriter for TPM. She has a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously covered education in central Illinois.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest Editors' Blog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: