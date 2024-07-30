We Need Your Help

We are coming up on the end of the second week of this year’s TPM Journalism Fund drive. We’re hoping to get to $300,000 raised by the end of the day. That’s 60% of the way toward our goal. We’re currently at just over $277,000 raised. We know there’s a ton going on. But if you could make today the day you contribute to the drive we would deeply appreciate it. It’s quick and easy. You can take just a moment out of your routine right now and take the plunge. Just click right here. We thank you.
Latest
5 mins agoTrump Media Quietly Enters Deal With a Republican Donor Who Could Benefit From a Second Trump Administration
31 mins agoVance’s History Of Extremist Remarks On Family Doesn’t Stop At ‘Childless Cat Ladies’
22 hours agoMAGA Resurrects Most Vile Non-Citizen Voting Hysteria As It Flails In Attacking Harris
4 days agoOfficials Were Prepped For A Dangerous 2024 Election — And That Was Before The Attempted Assassination
Latest Editors' Blog
-
|July 29, 2024 2:28 p.m.
In case you hadn’t noticed, over the course of the first week of the Kamala Harris presidential campaign, when it…
-
|July 27, 2024 9:33 a.m.
One thing that has driven JD Vance’s rising unpopularity is his crusade against people without children. He’s proposed punitive tax…
-
|July 26, 2024 4:42 p.m.
As we go into the weekend I want to thank everyone who’s contributed so far to this year’s drive for…