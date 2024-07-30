Latest
We Need Your Help

By
|
July 30, 2024 1:18 p.m.
We are coming up on the end of the second week of this year’s TPM Journalism Fund drive. We’re hoping to get to $300,000 raised by the end of the day. That’s 60% of the way toward our goal. We’re currently at just over $277,000 raised. We know there’s a ton going on. But if you could make today the day you contribute to the drive we would deeply appreciate it. It’s quick and easy. You can take just a moment out of your routine right now and take the plunge. Just click right here. We thank you.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
