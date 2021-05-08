We Can’t Look Away

There’s so much crap happening with electoral shenanigans in purple states right now that it can all become a blur. But don’t miss these updates from the “audit” in Arizona. After DOJ called foul the audit leaders are going to “indefinitely defer” plans to interview voters as part of their audit. Not surprisingly this sounds like a recipe for voter intimidation. And it’s beyond shocking it was even considered.
Latest Edblog
-
|May 7, 2021 12:52 p.m.
One of the little-remarked-on dynamics of the 2020 post-election is how many Republicans, mostly at the state level, didn’t go…
-
|May 7, 2021 11:55 a.m.
A new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast is live! This week, Josh and Kate discuss the current intra-GOP warfare,…
-
|May 7, 2021 10:28 a.m.
The Labor Department reported today that the US economy added 266,000 jobs last month. Normally that would be a healthy…