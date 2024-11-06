Latest
Election Miscellany #7

By
|
November 5, 2024 7:56 p.m.
The only clear trend we’re seeing tonight, early but seems widespread, is Trump outperforming his numbers in rural counties compared to 2020. What Dems will need is a counter-trend in suburban counties. We would expect that counter-trend. But we haven’t seen it yet or haven’t seen it clearly yet because we have very few suburban counties that are done counting. A lot of these rural counties just count much faster. It seems like we’re likely to see red areas getting redder, blue areas bluer, etc.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
