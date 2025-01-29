Latest
January 28, 2025 11:10 p.m.
As of late Tuesday evening the administration seems to be rolling out a series of “waivers”, “exceptions” and “oh that’s not what we meants” as they realize what is funded by grants and the bad news stories proliferate. PEPFAR is now in the clear under a new “if it makes people die” waiver.

There’s a growing list of similar examples.

Meanwhile the Musk-inflected “buy out” offer seems to promise a level of “buy out” specifically prohibited by federal law and a close reading of the offer actually may require “resigned” federal workers to earn out their “buy out” money by continuing to work – even as the money can’t legally be paid out. It’s complicated.

