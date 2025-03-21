Latest
3 hours ago
Judge Upbraids DOJ For Defying His Orders In Alien Enemies Act Case
1 day ago
‘Woefully Insufficient’: Trump DOJ Keeps Giving Alien Enemies Act Judge The Runaround
2 days ago
Judge Denies Emergency Relief For Fired USIP Members After Armed DOGE Takeover
2 days ago
Emails Reveal Top IRS Lawyer Warned Trump Firings Were a ‘Fraud’ on the Courts

Unfortunate

By
|
March 21, 2025 4:32 p.m.
Send comments and tips to talk at talkingpointsmemo dot com. To share confidential information by secure channels contact me on Signal at joshtpm dot 99 or via encrypted mail at joshtpm (at) protonmail dot com.

So, the DOGE-appointed acting head of the Social Security Administration is threatening to shut the agency down, quite literally, in response to a judge’s order that DOGErs can’t look at the confidential data any more. Really.

Send comments and tips to talk at talkingpointsmemo dot com. To share confidential information by secure channels contact me on Signal at joshtpm dot 99 or via encrypted mail at joshtpm (at) protonmail dot com.
Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Editors' Blog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Deputy Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher & Digital Producer:
Senior Developer:
Senior Designer: