Understanding the Scandal/Accountability Conveyor Belt

There’s a para-news topic I’d like to discuss with you. It has to do with how scandals do or don’t develop, what catches fire and what peters out. We know that one of the constant themes of the last two years was that anti-bromide “nothing matters.” A mammoth scandal is uncovered. A few pieces are written about it. And then … nothing. It just falls under the waves. There is a key structural reason for this that gets far too little attention. It turns on the incentives reporters, publications and readers have to pay attention.

The standard scandal reporting progression goes something like this:

Reporters unearth scandal details. Attention shakes free more information and the momentum builds. Eventually public officials announce hearings or law enforcement agencies begin investigations. Sometimes it’s both. Those actions both validate the reality of wrongdoing and create new stories to cover. It’s both the existence and progress of these investigations and the new information they generate. There are things that criminal or legislative investigators — with warrants and subpoenas — can pry loose that reporters almost never can. Eventually you might have resignations or indictments, perhaps reforms.

Everyone knows that Trump’s corruption of the Justice Department is a bad thing. What’s less appreciated is how this quite effectively shut down the conveyor belt I described above. The same applies to having an entirely tamed legislative branch which won’t hold any investigations. If any sort of accountability or investigation is ruled out in advance, scandals and reporting on them struggle to maintain momentum.

We like to think that press coverage and investigative journalism is logical, linear and additive. A reporter finds out the details, brings them to the public and keeps going. But it’s not that simple. In journalistic terms, a scandal is a story. Like a play or a novel or any other form, it has conventions, a series of stages or acts in which different things happen. It needs to move forward to have life. It also needs other players with different and greater powers to get involved. If those don’t happen it loses steam. There’s nothing more to cover. From a reader’s point of view, and, to an extent, from a journalist’s, if there’s no possibility of accountability, what’s the point?

A scandal is not just bad things happening and then a dogged person finding out about them. It’s a more complex ecosystem of different players, different incentives, attention and excitement and the way these all interact with each other. In a way this is the heart of the autocracy and authoritarianism project: training everyone in society to know and expect that accountability or consequences are impossible and to get them to stop trying to get it.

By thoroughly corrupting the Justice Department, making it crystal clear that crimes or wrongdoing by anyone under the protection of the White House would never be investigated, Trump disrupted that process far more than people realize. It’s like a playwright who can introduce the main characters but isn’t allowed to proceed to the second act. The same applies to congressional investigations as well, or different public authorities at the state and local level. That’s been another benefit of Trump’s taking control of the legislative branch.

Obviously investigative journalism still happens. We’ve had a lot of really good investigative journalism over the last two years. But it operates very differently, with less attention and consequence.

We can see how this works or doesn’t in a common refrain we’ve heard over the last two years. Why isn’t the press covering XYZ? In almost every case they have covered it. That’s why you know about it in the first place. But the follow up is: but they let it drop. They need to keep talking about it.

But that’s the thing. There’s no ‘keep talking about it.’ You need a new thing to talk about. You need the story to progress or else it runs out of steam. Trump threw a wrench into that conveyor belt system and a lot of it just broke down.

The implications of November 3rd are huge for a lot of reasons. But they’re pretty big for this as well — not just accountability in a general sense but the way the political news press functions within an ecosystem of accountability. In the near term it’s only congressional oversight that will change, but that can impact the corrupt inattention of the DOJ as well. The results of the election itself also reminds people of the possibility and probability of accountability, the public’s hunger for it. All those things are getting the conveyor belt cranking back to life.