GOP’s Predictable Response to Midterms Blowout

Still smarting from a nationwide ass whooping, Republicans are wasting no time in making it more difficult for voters to turn in a repeat performance in 2028.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R) — fresh off of Sen.-Elect Scott Colom’s (D) shocking victory — is asking lawmakers to drastically shorten the window in which mail-in ballots can be accepted in the state. Currently, Mississippi has a five-day grace period, which it put into place during the COVID-19 pandemic when many states enacted changes to make it easier to vote by mail.

“I call on the Legislature to repeal the portions of the statutes permitting ballots to be counted if received no more than five business days after an election and replace them with language requiring absentee ballots to be received by the registrar by 5:00 p.m. on Election Day to be counted,” he wrote. “COVID-19 is now a distant memory, and Mississippi election laws should be amended to reflect the history and tradition of American democracy.”

Reeves’ request comes on the heels of a group of Republican attorneys general trying to revive President Donald Trump’s attempt to weaponize the U.S. Postal Service ahead of the midterms to make it harder to vote by mail. The Supreme Court in September left a lower court injunction in place that blocked the executive order from being acted on for the midterms, but left the door open to its implementation in the future.

The attorneys general — representing Alabama, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota and Texas — last week said that they would appeal a separate but similar lower court ruling that the Supreme Court has not yet acted on, which would block the USPS rule permanently. (Texas and Kansas may not be long for the case, as Democrats will take over as their attorneys general in January.)

That ruling, handed down by Trump-appointed district court judge Carl Nichols in Washington D.C., found that the USPS likely lacks the power to force states to hand over voter names and addresses in order to deliver ballots to them.

Only Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas dissented from the September ruling, though Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote while there wasn’t enough time for election administrators to comply with the order without unleashing chaos on the midterms, “there is at least a fair prospect that the final rule falls within the Postal Service’s statutory authority.”

Still, Republican opportunities for election meddling have plummeted in the states where it usually matters most in presidential cycles, as Democrats won trifectas in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Nevada, Michigan and Arizona. Democratic administrations will also be able to both lift GOP-era restrictions and proactively expand access to the franchise.

Montana Attorney General Won’t Defend Anti-Citizens United Initiative

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen (R) has informed the court that he will not be defending the constitutionality of the “Montana Plan” (Initiative 194), a recently and overwhelmingly passed ballot proposition that prohibits corporations from spending on elections — essentially making the state something of a Citizens United-free haven. It’s a clever theory of the case, rooting the ban in states’ control over corporations’ powers and benefits.

“The Attorney General has determined that Initiative 194 plainly violates the First Amendment under the U.S. Supreme Court’s decisions in First Nat’l Bank v. Bellotti and Citizens United v. Fed. Election Comm’n,” said a recent filing from Knudsen’s office. It added that he will enforce the initiative until the court hands down a decision directing him otherwise.

The Transparent Election Initiative, the group behind the ballot proposal, has filed to intervene in the case and defend the constitutionality of the ballot measure in Knudsen’s stead.

Some of the plaintiffs in the case, various chambers of commerce who oppose the initiative, on Thursday asked the judge to block it before it takes effect on January 1. The case is before U.S. District Judge Brian Matthew Morris, an Obama appointee.

MAGA Election Denier Nest in Georgia Headed for a Shake-Up

The Georgia State Election Board, which Republicans have stocked with election deniers, will likely look different after major Democratic victories. The newly Democratic state House will easily be able to replace at least one MAGA member, Janelle King, who Trump has called a “pitbull” and who provided information to the FBI before it raided Fulton County election offices.

Correction: Nevada, not Nebraska, secured a Democratic trifecta in the midterms. TPM regrets the error.