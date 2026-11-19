Author of Boat Strike Memo Is From Ohio

Outgoing Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) appears to have killed the judicial nomination of T. Elliot Gaiser, the 37-year-old head of the Office of Legal Counsel at the Trump DOJ who authored legal justifications for some of the administration’s most egregious extralegal conduct, including the lawless boat strike campaign.

“He’s not from Texas. He hasn’t been vetted. And this is a lifetime job, and there’s better qualified people to hold that job,” Cornyn told the AP. “This is part, of course, of the constitutional responsibility of senators in the Senate to provide advice and consent. But it’s hard to provide advice and consent when there’s zero consultation, which happened in that case.”

Gaiser did not appear at the confirmation hearing yesterday for a batch of Trump judicial nominees (who as a group refused to say that the Capitol was attacked on Jan. 6, 2021). Cornyn’s leverage over the nomination comes from the Senate’s “blue-slip” tradition, still honored by Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Charles Grassley (R-IA), of not moving judicial nominations without the approval of home state senators.

Cornyn’s public break with the administration came after he and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) got into a loud argument on the Senate floor Tuesday over the Gaiser nomination. The whole imbroglio is heavily colored by Cornyn losing reelection in the GOP primary after Trump endorsed his opponent Ken Paxton, who went on to lose the general election that Cornyn his convinced himself would have won.

Things continued to spill out in public on Wednesday with the Justice Department taking a whack at Cornyn: “It is deeply disappointing that Senator Cornyn would choose political obstruction over advancing a highly qualified nominee.”

Cruz put out his own statement warning that there’s not time to confirm anyone else to the vacant judgeship: “If the Senate Judiciary Committee does not move Gaiser forward, the people of Texas will pay the price because it will effectively give the judicial seat to the Democrats, who will keep it vacant in perpetuity,” Cruz said. “That would be a tragedy.”

NSF Nom Blocked, Too

Another outgoing GOP senator primaried by President Trump got a measure of revenge.

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA), the chair of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, abruptly cancelled a committee vote on the nomination of Jim O’Neill to lead the National Science Foundation.

O’Neill previously worked in multiple roles at the Department of Health and Human Services under Robert F. Kennedy Jr. He “did not do enough to stand up for science and against irresponsible decisions and statements from Secretary Kennedy,” said Cassidy, who indicated that some other members of the committee shared his concerns.

Cassidy’s move effectively scuttled the nomination.

Election 2026 By the Numbers

A few new data points as the vote-counting nears an end:

Democrats lead in the national House vote has expanded to 14-percentage points, the largest margin by either party since Democrats romped by 16.6 points in the 1974 post-Watergate election.

Democrats have won at least 257 House seats, with six races still uncalled by the AP.

At least 109 House seats will be held by freshman, the most since at least 1998.

2028 Ephemera

Pete Buttigieg : Allies have launched Team Pete PAC to back another presidential run by the former secretary of transportation. (Politico)

: Allies have launched Team Pete PAC to back another presidential run by the former secretary of transportation. (Politico) Mark Kelly : The Democratic senator from Arizona is bringing longtime aide Emma Brown back into the fold as he considers a White House run. (Politico)

: The Democratic senator from Arizona is bringing longtime aide Emma Brown back into the fold as he considers a White House run. (Politico) Senate: “Looking at it right now, it’s absolutely a savagely brutal map,” said Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH), the incoming chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee. (Politico)

The Dog That’s Obviously Not Barking

After the Trump DOJ brought a flurry of noncitizen voting cases right before the election — touting them with press releases, press conferences, and mug shots — it has brought only one new noncitizen voting case since the Nov. 3 election, the WaPo reports.

The Corruption: IRS Edition

ProPublica reports on another under-the-radar Trump administration settlement of a claim against the IRS for leaking taxpayer info.

It recalls Trump’s own settlement with the IRS and the planned creation of $1.776 billion slush fund.

But it’s not Trump this time.

It’s the longtime golf pro at Trump National Golf Club Hudson Valley.

And despite the settlement, the case isn’t over yet.

Two other people connected to Trump properties are trying to get in on the action: a retired accountant at Trump National Golf Club Hudson Valley and a former lifeguard at the Trump golf club in Westchester County, New York.

Mass Deportation Watch

Colorado Pubic Radio: In a new contempt of court ruling, U.S. District Judge Charlotte Sweeney excoriated ICE for repeatedly violating court orders with its policy of immediately re-detaining immigrants after they had been ordered to be released from detention. But Sweeney declined to take any further action, ruling that ICE officials had cured the contempt of court by ceasing the practice at issue.

Greg Sargent: ICE has $91 billion of no-strings-attached funding to spend on deportations between now and the end of Trump’s second term.

Nicholas Kristof: Trump ‘Disappeared’ Them in 2025. I Found Them, Locked Up and Famished.

Bo French Booted From Country Club

Republican Bo French’s racist (and losing) campaign for Texas Railroad Commission has cost him his membership in the River Crest Country Club in Fort Worth. The country club’s board of directors booted him after he refused to resign his membership.

Thanks For All the AI Feedback!

I received quite a rich and varied response to my question yesterday about which AI tools you’ve found to be useful. Many thanks for taking the time to email.

First off, y’all are awesome. You’re a remarkable cross section of creatives and what we now call “knowledge workers” (I hate that term): scientists, engineers, teachers, musicians, writers, attorneys, CEOs, founders, environmental consultants, and IT experts — many of whom are also doing side gigs for fun. Those of you who purport to be retired are busy af, serving on boards and volunteering and running your own pet projects.

You’ve discovered uses for AI that range from the practical to the whimsical to the sublime. This initial sampling of reader responses are personal and side project uses that delighted me:

TPM Reader FD: “I manage my own forested acreage in Washington State for enjoyment, health, and minor income. I was kind of at a point where I wanted to get more focused, more deliberate, and more comprehensive in my management planning and use of my time and labor. My son suggested I get a monthly ChatGPT account to facilitate that. The results have been dazzling.”

TPM Reader RB: “It helped me build two ten foot bird feeder poles with offset arms to stop raccoons and squirrels.”

TPM Reader SC: “Because of ChatGPT I have been able to do a pet project, a searchable index of historic cookbooks in the public domain.”

These responses are the kind of thing I absolutely love about the TPM community. If you’re not a TPM member yet, I hope you’ll consider joining the community. It’s a chance to connect with like-minded folk from across the country (and the world). You’ll find more of the responses on AI from readers like you below :