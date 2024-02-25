Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL): “IVF is something that is so critical to a lot of couples. It helps them breed great families.”
19 hours agoHaley Loses To Trump In Home State Of South Carolina
1 day agoThe Rising Cost of the Oil Industry’s Slow Death
2 days agoNew Tennessee Marriage Law Takes Aim At Obergefell
6 days agoA Central Figure In The Abramoff Corruption Scandal Is Helping MTG Become A ‘Real Player’ On Capitol Hill
February 25, 2024
Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss visited CPAC this weekend and announced that her record-breaking 50 day stint as Prime…
February 24, 2024
The networks announced Donald Trump’s victory tonight in South Carolina shortly after the polls closed. The headlines speak of a…
February 24, 2024
Polls will be closing soon in South Carolina, where Donald Trump is widely expected to demolish Nikki Haley in the…