Let me flag this piece to your attention. I’m not sure what to make of it yet. The gist is that one of Donald Trump’s codefendants in the state coup prosecution in Georgia has filed a motion to remove Fani Willis as prosecutor. Michael Roman claims that Willis hired a romantic partner (he alleges), Nathan Wade, to serve as special prosecutor in the case. In essence, she hired him as an outside lawyer since it’s a big case and something bigger than the office might normally handle. Roman then goes on to claim that since Willis and Wade vacationed together (he alleges) and that Wade paid for some of those vacations (he alleges), Willis illegally profited from Wade’s work for the DA’s office. He further argues that Willis had no authority to hire Wade in the first place; so basically the whole prosecution falls apart.

There are a ton of allegations contained in the filing. As far as I can tell, they are all asserted without any tangible proof. For now I’m just going on the AJC write-up and skimming the document itself. This post is just to put the AJC story in front of you.

Many of Roman’s allegations about the legal significance of the relationship (assuming there is one) seem iffy to me. But I’m really not familiar with the procedural and professional ethics rules Willis operating under. That said, hiring a boyfriend to take such a high profile role, especially when it was obvious the case would bring an infinite amount of scrutiny, seems at best questionable judgment. Again … if it’s true.

I think there’s a good chance that the only there there in the filing is the relationship itself. The point of the filing would be to get that information into the public realm to discredit the case and justify the legal filing by surrounding that central fact with a bunch of allegations, whether they any legal or substantive merit.

In any case, for now, here’s the story and the filing.

Our team, which is more versed on the issues above, will have more tomorrow.