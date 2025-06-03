Trump’s Pageant of Corruption is a Gift to the Democratic Party

It's expensive for the country and a catastrophe for ordinary Americans. But it's a big opening for the Democratic Party or anyone who wants to embrace reform.

(L-R) US Vice President JD Vance, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, US White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, Attorney General Pam Bondi and US White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, attend a bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump and El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele in the Oval Office of the WHite House in Washington, DC, APril 14, 2025. Trump on Monday hosted El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele, the self-described "world's coolest dictator" who is now the US leader's key ally in a controversial push to deport illegal migrants to a notorious Salvadoran prison. The meeting comes as the White House faces pressure over the case of a father who was mistakenly deported to the jail in the Central American country -- whose return a US court has ordered the Trump adminstration to facilitate (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Over the weekend, I made the point that all the reanalyzing Democrats are doing is really wasted time and they need to start doing stuff, succeeding at doing stuff in 2025. I want to reiterate another point. I truly cannot imagine a bigger opening than the Trump Republican Party is currently giving to Democrats. A recent CNN poll shows the numbers of Americans who think the government “should do more to solve our country’s problems” as opposed to leaving it to individuals and businesses is higher than it’s been in decades. (There’s probably no better explanation of the deep instability of contemporary American politics than the deep perception of the need for change and deep distrust for anyone’s ability to make that change.) Meanwhile, we are greeted with a daily spectacle of cuts to government programs to pay for handouts to the ultra-rich. And we have just daily pageants of the most predatory and brazen corruption.

Last night, I was reading this Evan Osnos piece in The New Yorker about the sheer openness of the turbocharged corruption which, I think we have to say, is wholly without precedent at any time in American history. Most of the details in the piece are things you’ve probably heard of or mostly heard of. But I recommend reading it. It’s powerful and almost beggars belief how much he’s able to catalogue and organize together from just this last spring.