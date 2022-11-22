An Extraordinary Hour

Over the course of the past hour, former President Trump lost at the Supreme Court and saw his lawyer knocked around like a piñata by the U.S. 11th Circuit Court of Appeals. The timing was coincidental, but wow what a flurry of legal activity.

The Supreme Court turned away a Trump effort to block the House Ways & Means Committee from obtaining his tax returns. That was Trump’s last legal chance to avoid turning over the tax returns, which he succeeded in delaying for years.

The more significant case though is probably the Mar-a-Lago documents case that the 11th Circuit was hearing. The three-judge panel showed no sign it would side with Trump in the matter. The only real question is how quickly the appeals court would put an end to the special master review process unleashed by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon. Appeals courts are slow by nature, but I would expect to see a ruling in days, perhaps hours.

More soon on the 11th Circuit oral arguments in the Mar-a-Lago case.