Trump Stumbles … A Bit in the High Stakes/Drama Unis Wrestlin’ Match

April 23, 2025 3:50 p.m.
I wanted this morning to point your attention to this new article from the Times on the battle between Trump and Harvard University (non-paywalled link). It captures the Times feature quality. It contains good factual detail. But it radiates what I can only describe as a Chernobyl-level condescension and contempt not so much for anything ‘liberal’ but anything not conservative or what it terms the “rightward shift of the country” or anything that can be construed as a posture of opposition to Donald Trump. The Harvard board is portrayed as reflexively and out-of-touchedly liberal, repeatedly shocked in a weak-kneed sort of way and yet also, paradoxically, headstrong in its inability to resist outmoded Trump One-era “resistance” thinking. In a few words, weak, out-of-touch and contemptible.

