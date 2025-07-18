Trump Is Failing and Flailing – No One’s Ever Seen Anything Like It!

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 10: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks on natural disaster preparedness in the Oval Office at the White House on June 10, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump said he wants to eliminate the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and return its function to the state level. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

You’ve no doubt seen the Wall Street Journal story on Trump’s lewd and innuendo-rich 2003 birthday card to Jeff Epstein. That speaks for itself. To me what speaks more loudly is what appears to have been an all out war from the White House to get the Journal to kill the story. Just after 8:30 the President posted a jangling rant attacking Rupert Murdoch and Journal editor Emma Tucker, insisting he’ll sue, blaming Hillary and Obama. An hour and a half later, he posted a more succinct version of the same post, again claiming the letter was “FAKE”, threatening to sue, yada. In between those two posts he did yet another post clearly intended to appear to be Trump finally losing his patience and insisting that all information be made public. Only it wasn’t that at all. Trump said he was asking Attorney General Pam Bondi to “produce any and all pertinent Grand Jury testimony, subject to Court approval. This SCAM, perpetrated by the Democrats, should end, right now!”

There are three problems with this.