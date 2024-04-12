One must-read delivered daily to your inbox

Trump Cornered Like the Feral Beast He Is In the Abortion Crisis of His Own Making

April 12, 2024 5:05 p.m.
MASSAPEQUA, NEW YORK - MARCH 28: Former President Donald Trump stands silently after giving a brief statement after attending the wake for slain NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller at the Massapequa Funeral Home on March 28... MASSAPEQUA, NEW YORK - MARCH 28: Former President Donald Trump stands silently after giving a brief statement after attending the wake for slain NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller at the Massapequa Funeral Home on March 28, 2024 in Massapequa, New York. Officer Diller was killed on March 25th when he was shot in Queens after approaching an illegally parked vehicle. Two suspects have been arrested and charged, and are being held without bail for the killing. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) MORE LESS

It is bracing, remarkable and simply amazing to watch the sheer panic among Republicans, and especially Donald Trump, in reaction to the Arizona Supreme Court decision which put the state back under the near-absolute 1864 abortion ban. We talked a few days ago about Kari Lake’s desperate attempts to get out of the way of the backlash. Today Donald Trump went on Truth Social and demanded that Gov. Katie Hobbs and the Republican state legislature “remedy what has happened.” But if you look at what he says he doesn’t seem willing to call for anything more than adding rape and incest to the list of possible exceptions under the 1864 law? “We must ideally have three Exceptions for Rape, Incest, and the Life of the Mother.”

