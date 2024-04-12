Trump Cornered Like the Feral Beast He Is In the Abortion Crisis of His Own Making

MASSAPEQUA, NEW YORK - MARCH 28: Former President Donald Trump stands silently after giving a brief statement after attending the wake for slain NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller at the Massapequa Funeral Home on March 28...

MASSAPEQUA, NEW YORK - MARCH 28: Former President Donald Trump stands silently after giving a brief statement after attending the wake for slain NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller at the Massapequa Funeral Home on March 28, 2024 in Massapequa, New York. Officer Diller was killed on March 25th when he was shot in Queens after approaching an illegally parked vehicle. Two suspects have been arrested and charged, and are being held without bail for the killing. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

MORE

LESS