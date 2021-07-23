Latest
4 hours ago ago
‘Don’t You Work With Old People?’: Many Elder-Care Workers Still Refuse COVID Vaccine
6 hours ago ago
Car-Centric System Accidentally Revealed To Shocked Americans!
20 hours ago ago
‘We Need Help’: Georgia Dem Sends Up Emergency Flare After Watching Republicans Ram Through Voting Restrictions

Give This A Look

Tom Barrack, former Deputy Interior Undersecretary in the Reagan administration, and CEO of Colony Capital, delivers a speech on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention on July 21, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.
Tom Barrack, former Deputy Interior Undersecretary in the Reagan administration, and CEO of Colony Capital, delivers a speech on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention on July 21, 2016 at the Quicken Lo... Tom Barrack, former Deputy Interior Undersecretary in the Reagan administration, and CEO of Colony Capital, delivers a speech on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention on July 21, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
July 23, 2021 1:51 p.m.

I wanted to bring this story by Josh Kovensky to your attention.

We started out wanting to talk to Middle East experts about the new charges against Tom Barrack and how it influenced their views on various Trump administration moves in the region. Did, for example, previously inexplicable events, make more sense in light of this alleged backchannel from the UAE to the Trump White House?

The upshot of their response, which is telling, was that the alleged misdealings by Barrack were part and parcel of an entire foreign policy construct rooted in transactional consideration. So Barrack wasn’t some one-off rogue operating on the margins, but represented a whole new way of doing business.

As one expert told us, “[T]here was no effort to hide the fact that the national interest was being willfully, preternaturally subordinated to Trump’s domestic politics, his business interests, and his own sense of personal vanity.”

It almost goes without saying that other countries caught on quickly to the new way of doing business.

Author Headshot
David Kurtz (@TPM_dk)  is TPM's executive editor and Washington Bureau chief. He oversees the news operations of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Edblog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: