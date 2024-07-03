I don’t normally push people to our podcast. Maybe I should. But if you’re interested in what we think about the crisis at the top of the presidential ticket and, to a lesser degree, the Supreme Court immunity decision, I really recommend listening to this week’s podcast, which we will post soon — probably late this afternoon. There’s a lot going on and there are way more issues we address in the pod than I’ll possibly be able to write about today. So if you have questions about what we think on the numerous questions Democrats are wrestling with at the moment, that’s where to find the answers.
Latest
10 hours agoThe Supreme Court Term That Fundamentally Changed America
1 day agoThe Last Thing Maricopa Needs: Alleged Theft In Tabulation Center Sets Off Big Lie 2.0
1 day agoTrump’s New York Judge Delays Sentencing Following Supreme Court Immunity Ruling
2 days agoThe John Roberts Guide To Doing A Coup And Not Getting Caught
Latest Editors' Blog
-
|July 3, 2024 2:27 p.m.
This may seem like a minor point. But I thought it’s worth saying because I have seen a minor rearguard…
-
|July 3, 2024 10:43 a.m.
Two thoughts on our current predicament. The first is that while people are seizing on this or that bad poll…
-
|July 2, 2024 2:22 p.m.
From TPM Reader JB … Per your correspondent WT’s comments posted this morning: I made a comment on Twitter before…