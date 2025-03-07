What I’m Trying to Figure Out

You see in the feature well we have Josh Kovensky’s piece on the US African Development Foundation’s efforts to resist takeover by DOGE and a purported new presidential appointee Pete Marocco. After we published this afternoon Marocco and DOGE showed up with US Marshals and forced their way into the Foundation’s offices, changed the locks and took over. The issue here is the US Marshals. The US Marshals are part of the Justice Department. But their primary function is to protect the federal judiciary and execute its orders. They also have statutory authority to enforce certain laws. They are not a police force working for the White House and they certainly aren’t a police force for DOGE. As far as I know there’s no court order here. So under what authority did any of this happen? Under what authority were the Marshals there and under what authority did they employ force to facilitate this takeover?
Latest
6 hours agoOne Agency Held Off The DOGE Invasion And Is Now Fighting Back
7 hours agoJudge Reinstates Fired NLRB Member, Rejecting ‘A Presidency That Is Untouchable By The Law’
12 hours agoTrump Bullies GOP Hardliners As House Dems Stand Against CR Without Separation Of Powers Deal
1 day agoFederal Judge Poised To Block NLRB Firing Bristles At ‘Extreme’ Attempt To Expand Trump’s Power
Latest Editors' Blog
-
|March 6, 2025 10:44 p.m.
Just found out that a new memorandum from the Office of the Secretary of Defense (OSD), dated March 5th, 2025,…
-
|March 6, 2025 9:43 p.m.
The National Advisory Committee on Microbiological Criteria for Foods is (or was) an advisory committee housed within the USDA (but…
-
|March 6, 2025 7:06 p.m.
Earlier this afternoon I told you how the GSA staffers who run the Sandra Day O’Connor Federal Courthouse in Phoenix…