What I’m Trying to Figure Out

You see in the feature well we have Josh Kovensky’s piece on the US African Development Foundation’s efforts to resist takeover by DOGE and a purported new presidential appointee Pete Marocco. After we published this afternoon Marocco and DOGE showed up with US Marshals and forced their way into the Foundation’s offices, changed the locks and took over. The issue here is the US Marshals. The US Marshals are part of the Justice Department. But their primary function is to protect the federal judiciary and execute its orders. They also have statutory authority to enforce certain laws. They are not a police force working for the White House and they certainly aren’t a police force for DOGE. As far as I know there’s no court order here. So under what authority did any of this happen? Under what authority were the Marshals there and under what authority did they employ force to facilitate this takeover?