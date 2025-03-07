Feel the Food Safety Freedom

Send comments and tips to talk at talkingpointsmemo dot com. To share confidential information by secure channels contact me on Signal at joshtpm dot 99 or via encrypted mail at joshtpm (at) protonmail dot com.

The National Advisory Committee on Microbiological Criteria for Foods is (or was) an advisory committee housed within the USDA (but also working with HHS) which provides outside expert advice to advance food safety across the US and across different levels of govt. It was ordered disbanded this afternoon.

This is one of those little-known parts of the government that probably few of us have ever heard of. I wasn’t familiar with it until today. But I’m told it’s a pretty key part of the web of oversight that keeps the food we eat safe and generally not killing us. It’s a committee that brings together people from government, industry, academia etc. I’ve reviewed the guidance to the former members and the language is congenial but draconian. Immediately stop all work, meetings, everything. Any more recommendations are prohibited, etc.

The same document says the committee is being disbanded pursuant to the the Feb. 29 EO Commencing the Reduction of the Federal Bureaucracy.