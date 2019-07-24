Latest
edblog

This Is the Biggest Information I've Seen So Far

AFP/Getty Images
By
July 24, 2019 2:03 pm
I’m very interested in this exchange. Mueller responded with a categorical affirmative when asked whether Paul Manafort shared campaign and polling information with Konstantin Kilimnik and Oleg Deripaska because he hoped to get millions of dollars either of new money or debt forgiveness. Here’s the exchange.

This has always been broadly assumed. But I’d never seen it stated so definitively. As Josh Kovensky just reminded me it is kind of there in the Report. It’s not quite as definitive since it’s stated as what Rick Gates told investigators. Here’s the key passage …

