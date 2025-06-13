The Trumpian Elite

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, USA - JUNE 13: Protesters demonstrate outside the Westin Hotel in Pasadena, California, United States, on June 13, 2025, where ICE agents are reportedly conducting raids targeting undocumented immigrants across Los Angeles County. The demonstrators hold signs and chant slogans in opposition to the immigration enforcement actions. (Photo by Jon Putman/Anadolu via Getty Images)

My wording in this title is one part provocation. But there is a serious point to it.

American political debates use the term ‘elite’ in a fairly impoverished way. Its use is pejorative rather than descriptive. The elites are the bad guys. And the good elites aren’t actually elites. We’re all familiar with this and perhaps it’s inevitable in a political culture so rooted in the imagery and ideology, if not always the reality, of popular rule and the power and valorization of the ordinary American.

But the elite, in a more descriptive and non-evaluative sense, has been perhaps the biggest reveal of this live subject experiment we’ve been a part of since late January. Law firms, universities, big business, news publications and a million other examples. We’ve all been amazed, disheartened, aghast, whatever you want to call it, by the subservience of the prominent and the powerful. Even those who haven’t adopted a posture of subservience have generally adopted one of silence. I hear it from reporter after reporter. The kind of people they used to go to for quotes — a lot of those people don’t want to give them anymore. And, beyond moral evaluation, we know why: they have things on the line. A rogue President has vast untapped and illegal or unconstitutional but still usable power to come after really anyone who puts their head up. The challenges to Trump have much more been waged by ordinary Americans.