A smartphone displays the MarineTraffic app showing a ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz with a satellite view of the strait in the background, in Creteil, France, on April 8, 2026. The United States and Iran have ...

A smartphone displays the MarineTraffic app showing a ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz with a satellite view of the strait in the background, in Creteil, France, on April 8, 2026. The United States and Iran have reached a diplomatic agreement reopening this strategic waterway to international maritime navigation. (Photo by Samuel Boivin/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

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