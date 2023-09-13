The Pret-a-Porter Warzone

I have been so pleased by the way TPM Readers have allowed me to expand on the complexities of the Musk/Ukraine/Starlink question. As TPM Reader JS explains, it’s actually not true that the US military doesn’t need Starlink or isn’t using it. It’s true that the US military has a whole system of secure satellite communications. The US wouldn’t have found itself in the situation the Ukrainian military did when Musk blocked the use of his satellites over the Crimean coastline. But that’s not the whole story.

JS’s discussion hints at a separate but fascinating issue of how the Ukraine War has shown the value of various off the shelf technologies in modern wars and potential vulnerabilities of great powers with their big expansive weapons systems against canny and comparatively weak but agile adversaries. The best example of this is the widespread use of off-the-shelf consumer drones in the conflict. But let’s go back to Starlink.

From TPM Reader JS …