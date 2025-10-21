CHICAGO, IL - MAY 24: U.S. Attorney Patrick J. Fitzgerald speaks to reporters during a news conference on May 24, 2012 in Chicago, Illinois. Fitzgerald announced in the news conference that he would step down on Jun...

CHICAGO, IL - MAY 24: U.S. Attorney Patrick J. Fitzgerald speaks to reporters during a news conference on May 24, 2012 in Chicago, Illinois. Fitzgerald announced in the news conference that he would step down on June 30 of this year after serving since September 1, 2001 in the post. In addition to sending two Illinois governors to jail on corruption convictions, Fitzgerald also brought high-profile terrorism and organized crime cases to trial in his more than 25 year prosecutorial career. (Photo by Brian Kersey/Getty Images)

MORE

LESS