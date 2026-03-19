UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 17: Corey Lewandowski, the former campaign manager for President Donald Trump, right, stands with David Bossie, as he arrives to testify to the House Judiciary Committee in Washington on Tu...

UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 17: Corey Lewandowski, the former campaign manager for President Donald Trump, right, stands with David Bossie, as he arrives to testify to the House Judiciary Committee in Washington on Tuesday September 17, 2019. (Photo by Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

MORE

LESS