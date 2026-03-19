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UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 17: Corey Lewandowski, the former campaign manager for President Donald Trump, right, stands with David Bossie, as he arrives to testify to the House Judiciary Committee in Washington on Tu... UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 17: Corey Lewandowski, the former campaign manager for President Donald Trump, right, stands with David Bossie, as he arrives to testify to the House Judiciary Committee in Washington on Tuesday September 17, 2019. (Photo by Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) MORE LESS

Semafor reported last night that Joe Kent, momentary half-resistance hero and full-time white nationalist weirdo, is being investigated by the FBI for leaking classified information. According to Semafor, at least, the investigation predates his high-profile, news-driving resignation. We don’t know many details of this investigation. It’s at least possible that, rather than being retaliation for the resignation, it was actually the cause of it. In other words, maybe Kent saw the investigation was building, that the moment was right, and made his push to clothe the investigation and any possible future charges as retaliation. But let’s set that possibility aside for the moment. Because there’s another possibility I want to explore, one that goes to the heart of how Trump II works.

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Josh Marshall is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
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