Going into 2026 and 2028 it’s time for — essential for — Democrats to make clear that the current Supreme Court will have to reformed (expanded in number, reformed in structure) to allow popular government to continue in the United States. This is not so much a litmus test (though it should be that too) as a precondition for any other promise to be credible.
The Corrupt Supreme Court Must Be Reformed: Dems Must Champion It
September 29, 2025 10:17 a.m.
