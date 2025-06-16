One must-read delivered daily to your inbox

The Biggest Loser: The Public Is Rejecting Trump’s Degenerate Police State Antics

June 16, 2025 12:57 p.m.
Demonstrators take part in a protest against the Trump administration during the "No Kings" national rally in downtown Los Angeles, California, on June 14, 2025, on the same day as President Trump's military parade in Washington, DC. Tens of thousands of protesters rallied nationwide Saturday against Donald Trump ahead of a huge military parade on the US president's 79th birthday -- as the killing of a Democratic lawmaker underscored the deep divisions in American politics. "No Kings" demonstrators took to the streets in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Houston, Atlanta and hundreds of other cities across the United States to condemn what they call Trump's dictatorial overreach.
On Saturday, watching the President’s birthday celebration/Army parade, I commented that it seemed like it was going so poorly and Trump seemed so grumbly that I was afraid he might occupy a few more cities with the tantrum he was going to throw as a result. Of course, “going poorly” can mean a lot of different things. I didn’t watch a lot of the parade. But the moments I did catch gave me some reason for confidence in the durability of the America I know. The soldiers manning the tanks trundling down the city streets were all smiles, waving at the admittedly sparse crowd, saying “hi” to kids. I don’t think that’s the kind of parade Trump wanted. That’s not what a strongman’s military parade looks like. The soldiers are impassive. Their eyes are fixed on El Jefe. This wasn’t that.

And I wasn’t wrong about the tantrum.

