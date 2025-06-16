The Biggest Loser: The Public Is Rejecting Trump’s Degenerate Police State Antics

Demonstrators take part in a protest against the Trump administration during the "No Kings" national rally in downtown Los Angeles, California, on June 14, 2025, on the same day as President Trump's military parade i...

Demonstrators take part in a protest against the Trump administration during the "No Kings" national rally in downtown Los Angeles, California, on June 14, 2025, on the same day as President Trump's military parade in Washington, DC. Tens of thousands of protesters rallied nationwide Saturday against Donald Trump ahead of a huge military parade on the US president's 79th birthday -- as the killing of a Democratic lawmaker underscored the deep divisions in American politics. "No Kings" demonstrators took to the streets in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Houston, Atlanta and hundreds of other cities across the United States to condemn what they call Trump's dictatorial overreach. (Photo by RINGO CHIU / AFP) (Photo by RINGO CHIU/AFP via Getty Images)

