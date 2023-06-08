Latest
Thanks and Let’s Keep This Going

By
|
June 8, 2023 8:33 a.m.
THE BACKCHANNEL
FREE EDITION
A very sincere thanks to everyone who contributed since we launched this drive yesterday. As I noted yesterday we’ve got a particularly high hill to climb this year (see yesterday’s post). But we’re off to a solid start. By our counter, which you can see here, we are at just under $123,000. But we also received a single mega (I mean, truly mega!) contribution of $25,000 which isn’t yet reflected on the counter since it came by check. That brings us to just a smidge under $150,000. And a big thanks to the contributor who made such a massive contribution. If memory serves that’s five times larger than the biggest contribution we’ve ever gotten to the TPM Journalism Fund.

There’s always more than a bit of an element of stage fright when launching a drive. Success is really important but you don’t know how it’s going to go, especially when you need to raise more than usual. So I’ll give a bit more of behind the scenes of what goes into these efforts and a bit more about how it’s going. But for now, thank you. Our whole team truly appreciates it. If you’re ready to contribute, just click here.

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
