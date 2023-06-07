Okay, Folks. Let’s Do This.

Latest
June 7, 2023 10:55 a.m.
In this post I’m going to ask you to contribute to this year’s TPM Journalism Fund drive. Bbecause the journalism business is brutal at the moment and your contribution is really important to our future. That’s the gist. If that’s enough, awesome: click right here. You have our deep appreciation.

If you’d like to hear a bit more about the why here goes.

Have you noticed how a week doesn’t seem to go by without another online news outlet closing its doors? The TPM Journalism Fund has been the critical difference that’s saved us from that fate. So it’s really important.

Last year I told you our unique brand of punch-above-our-weight investigative reporting was even more necessary today than in the past. The success of last year’s drive allowed us to make key decisions that resulted in our big Meadows Texts exclusives from last December, our big early stories on George Santos and just recently our exclusive about an influential neo-Nazi working as a congressional staffer.

We want to do more of that; and we can. But we need your help.

What makes this year’s drive particularly critical is that we have a large number of one time expenses coming due in a single year – the bulk of which it is tied to key retrenchments we made early in the pandemic. Those were key strategic decisions that have put us on a firmer footing for the future. But the costs come due this year.

That’s why we’ve set an ambitious but necessary goal of $500,000 for this year’s drive. If we succeed it will get us through this year on a solid footing and keep us investing in breaking the important stories. We want to keep moving forward, not back. But we need your help to do that.

Thank you for reading. If you would like to contribute, here’s the link. Again, you have our deep appreciation and thanks.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
