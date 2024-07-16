Taking Stock of JD Vance

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - SEPTEMBER 06: Rise of the Rest Seed Fund managing partner J.D. Vance speaks onstage during Day 2 of TechCrunch Disrupt SF 2018 at Moscone Center on September 6, 2018 in San Francisco, California....

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - SEPTEMBER 06: Rise of the Rest Seed Fund managing partner J.D. Vance speaks onstage during Day 2 of TechCrunch Disrupt SF 2018 at Moscone Center on September 6, 2018 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images for TechCrunch)

MORE

LESS