Breaking: Hampton Dellinger (At Least Temporarily) Out

DC Circuit rules that Trump administration can remove Hampton Dellinger while the case about whether he ultimately can be removed continues.

Dellinger is the head (or was) of the Office of Special Counsel that found that a bunch of Trump/DOGE firings had been unlawful. (This is tied to a series of posts I’ve done about rulings against DOGE firings.) OSC was then backed up by the Merit Systems Protection Board. Trump has been trying to fire basically everyone involved at both entities. And he’s been losing those cases. But this is obviously a win for the White House, though how much I’m not quite sure yet.

Will try to provide more context later. For now, see this update from the Post.