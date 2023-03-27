Sources of News On Events in Israel

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.

For my thoughts on the unfolding crisis in Israel, see my post from earlier today. This is a short post with some pointers on finding good news coverage.

If you’re on Twitter, here’s a list I follow. That’s what I’m following most right now.

Most Israeli newspapers have some English language version.

Ha’aretz is very good and embodies liberal, civic Israel. It’s been around for over a century. It’s the only one of these I personally subscribe to. It’s extremely good, but don’t read it thinking it covers the breadth of political opinion in the country.

Israel Hayom is the Adelson-backed paper. Very pro-Netanyahu.

Ynet is Yedioth Ahronoth’s online version. One of the oldest and biggest dailies. And what I linked is the English version. Mainstream, tabloidy.

Jerusalem Post is an English-language paper, generally conservative but not wedded to the far right.

Times of Israel is an online-only, English-language outlet. It’s generally middle of the road for Israel, I think aimed at a mix of Anglophone immigrants to Israel and the English-speaking diaspora. Because of its tempo/speed and the fact that it’s published in English, not translated into English, I find it pretty helpful for coverage.

To be clear, these aren’t necessarily the best and certainly not the only sources of coverage of events in Israel. I’m focused here on ones that are real-time outlets for breaking stories. I generally hit Ha’aretz, Ynet and Times of Israel during events like these.