Something New

NEW YORK, NY - March 28: MANDATORY CREDIT Bill Tompkins/Getty Images Japanese restaurant closed due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic on March 28, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Bill Tompkins/Getty Images)
TPM Illustration/Getty Images
By
|
April 9, 2020 8:30 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

Earlier today we put up a new page at TPM: our coronavirus community resource hub. It gathers together all of our latest coverage, along with some valuable resources that have informed our reporting.

Particularly interesting, for me, is a map showing various emails we’ve received from our readers — across America and around the world. These emails give first-hand accounts of what was happening on the ground as the coronavirus spread — first in China, then in Italy, then in Washington state, and now everywhere.

Accounts like these are hugely helpful to our reporting process. I also found them fascinating to go back and read with hindsight. What seemed like dire predictions of where things were headed in early March — travel restrictions, mandatory distancing, shuttered businesses — are now standard, accepted aspects of everyday life. The emails provide a reminder of how our strange new normal came to be over the course of a month.

Life isn’t going back to normal anytime soon. Please keep sending us information about what you’re hearing and seeing in your town, through your work, and through your community by emailing us at talk@talkingpointsmemo.com. It’ll help us to cover our current crisis — and we may feature your email for others to read on our community page.

Take a look, here.

Key Coronavirus Crisis Links

Josh Marshall’s Twitter List of Trusted Experts (Epidemiologists, Researchers, Clinicians, Journalists, Government Agencies) providing reliable real-time information on the COVID-19 Crisis.

COVID-19 Tracking Project (updated data on testing and infections in the U.S.).

IHME Projections Site (COVID-19 epidemic model which has become the canonical model for many states and hospitals.)

Johns Hopkins Global COVID-19 Survey (most up to date numbers globally and for countries around the world).

Worldometers.info (extensive source of information and data visualizations on COVID-19 Crisis — discussion of data here).

John Light (@LightTweeting)  is TPM's managing editor, based in New York. He previously worked as a producer for Bill Moyers and WNYC and his written for The Atlantic, Slate, Reuters and Grist.
