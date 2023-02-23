Latest
Enough To Make You Laugh

By
|
February 23, 2023 11:22 a.m.
Kate Riga on how the biggest Social Security cutters — Mike Pence, Paul Ryan, etc — are out there doing their thing even as elected Republicans are in high dudgeon over the mere suggestion that the GOP has been trying to undermine Social Security since its inception.

