So Actually …

With the big and really (for me) gratifying and enjoyable events we put on last week I was kind of seeing the whole TPM 25th anniversary thing in the rearview mirror. But with new pieces up on the site today in our 25th anniversary essay series I remembered that the actual anniversary is tomorrow, November 13th. And here’s an interview which just came out this morning that the Columbia Journalism Review did with me about the 25th anniversary. I actually haven’t read it since I just got the link a few moments ago. But here is the link. Hopefully I didn’t say anything dumb.