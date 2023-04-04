Latest
14 mins ago
First One Down: Historic Trump Indictment Released
2 hours ago
Bragg: Trump Falsified Business Records As Part Of A Larger Illegal ‘Scheme’
3 hours ago
Read: The Trump Indictment
4 hours ago
Inside Democrats’ Legal Case To Expand Access To The Abortion Drug

Sic Transiting

By
|
April 4, 2023 12:16 p.m.
THE BACKCHANNEL
FREE EDITION
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
NEW!
A FREE email newsletter from Josh Marshall An email newsletter from Josh Marshall

There’s one thing to remember here. Trump blazed a path of almost nonstop criminal conduct over seven years. He’s finally being charged with one crime. More serious charges are likely to follow. It’s pretty straightforward really. Crimes often lead to indictments. It’s not as sure as night following day. But it’s a pretty established pattern.

If you haven’t yet, check out our live blog of the day’s events, with TPM on the scene outside the courthouse doing interviews and absorbing the moment while the rest of the team provides running updates on every development. I found this very low-key interview with 62-year-old Trump supporter, Al, who came from outside Philly to be very interesting.

On a different front entirely, I noticed a statement sent out by email from CPAC denouncing the indictment of the former president. No surprise there. But down at the bottom it’s signed by Matt Schlapp, who has somehow managed to hang on as president of the group, and by CPAC’s general counsel, David Safavinian. Yes, the same guy who was sentenced to prison in the Abramoff scandal. Small world. I guess he managed to get his law license reinstated after prison. I didn’t realize it was that easy. But good for him for getting rehabilitated. I’m a lover not a fighter.

Thank you to everyone who has signed up so far in our annual TPM membership drive. A good start but a long way to go. It’s super, super important. If you want to join us just click here.

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Editors' Blog
  • Don’t Forget! Very Important
    By
    |
    April 4, 2023 7:04 p.m.

    A big thank you to the 108 new members who subscribed to TPM since we launched our annual drive yesterday…

  • Remember Those Elections
    By
    |
    April 4, 2023 6:38 p.m.

    We’ve given our everything to capturing the spectacle and the legal intricacies of today’s events. The big thing is that…

  • Read: The Trump Indictment
    By
    |
    April 4, 2023 4:03 p.m.

    The indictment itself is dry and minimalistic; the accompanying statement of facts has some new detail and captures the sordid…

  • Sic Transiting
    By
    |
    April 4, 2023 12:16 p.m.

    There’s one thing to remember here. Trump blazed a path of almost nonstop criminal conduct over seven years. He’s finally…

Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: